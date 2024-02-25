Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

