Algert Global LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.