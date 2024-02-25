Algert Global LLC Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.34% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 415,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.