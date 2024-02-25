Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

