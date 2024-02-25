Algert Global LLC Trims Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enstar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $298.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.37. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $303.06.

ESGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

