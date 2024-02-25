Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $231.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

