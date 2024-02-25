Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 257,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.9 %

STRL stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

