Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Align Technology worth $253,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 45.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $316.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

