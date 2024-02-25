Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $15.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALLO

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.