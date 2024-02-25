Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $15.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
