Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $100.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ALTR stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.85, a P/E/G ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $1,867,997.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

