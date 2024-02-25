Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

