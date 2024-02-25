Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.72.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.93. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

