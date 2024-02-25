American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1,252.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,003 shares of the airline’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $1,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

