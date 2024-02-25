American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after buying an additional 346,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after buying an additional 715,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

