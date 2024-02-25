American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.06. Approximately 13,195 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 180.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.