American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

