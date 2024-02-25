American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.