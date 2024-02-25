Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $26.50. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 685,217 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.