Amerigo Resources Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

