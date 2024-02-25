Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,094 shares of company stock worth $3,865,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

