Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.17% of Amplitude worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after acquiring an additional 807,975 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $7,765,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.