Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

