Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $207.83

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.56.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
BURL stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $227.01.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
