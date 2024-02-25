Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $33.88

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,822,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

