Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $12.28

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

