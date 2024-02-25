Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $12.28

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of EC stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
