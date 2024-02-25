Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

BMO stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after acquiring an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

