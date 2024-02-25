Analysts Set Expectations for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

