Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $24.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

