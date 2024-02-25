Analysts Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $31.63

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.
INFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 178,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 810,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 250,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
