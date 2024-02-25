Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $140.53

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. Lennar has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,665,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.