Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.
