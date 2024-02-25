Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $54.26

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

