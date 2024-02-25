Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $7.63

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

