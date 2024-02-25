Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$40.03

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.03.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.