Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$40.03

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

QBR.B stock opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.74. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.