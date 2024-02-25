Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

TCOM stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.