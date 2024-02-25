Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $65.80

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $83.22.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

