Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price at $16.38

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

NYSE WRBY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.63. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last ninety days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.