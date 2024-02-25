Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $104.92

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

