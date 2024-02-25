Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $104.92

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
