Analyzing Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,112.12%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp..

This table compares Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Prenetics Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prenetics Global $279.64 million 0.16 -$190.45 million ($3.08) -1.61

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A N/A Prenetics Global -55.31% -3.89% -3.10%

Risk & Volatility

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. beats Prenetics Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; ACTOnco, a comprehensive test that helps clinicians choose the optimal treatment for all major solid tumors; ACTDrug+, a screening test that checks for 40 cancer genes to map drug options and provide treatment strategy options; ACTLung, a test focused on biomarkers associated with lung cancer for targeted therapy; ACTFusion, a test that decodes 13 fusion genes and more than 350 transcripts to map drug options; and ACTCerebra, a genomic profiling service for solid tumors. It also offers ACTMonitor, a test that analyzes 50 forms of circulating tumor DNA in the bloodstream; and ACT Risk, a screening of 67 cancer genes associated with 9 common hereditary cancers and 11 cancer syndromes. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

