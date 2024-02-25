Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
