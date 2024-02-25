Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $31.02 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

