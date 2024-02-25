Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 7,851 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $524,525.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,307,725.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

