Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.05. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

