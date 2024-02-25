Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.