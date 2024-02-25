Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,955 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Arhaus worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

