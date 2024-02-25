Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Arko has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arko by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arko by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

