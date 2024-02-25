Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

