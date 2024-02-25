Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

