ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $933.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $959.46. The firm has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $813.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.