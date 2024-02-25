Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

