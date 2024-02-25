Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
